Nine tornadoes were reported amid severe storms Saturday evening in eastern Colorado, according to the National Weather Service' local storm reports map.
Saw two very nice tornadoes around Punkin Center today. No telephoto lens needed on these. One of the best chases I've had. I'll have video up soon. #cowx #StormHour @NWSPueblo @TheWxMeister @CReppWx pic.twitter.com/kYFv8zNFtf— Ted Silvius (@TedSilvius) May 23, 2021
At about noon, the entire Front Range and eastern plains of Colorado were issued a tornado watch by the weather service. One tornado produced brief ground circulation near Brush in the state's eastern plains about 1:45 PM Saturday.
- SEVERE STORMS - 11 News viewer Brock Chamberlain shared this video with us in the area of Highway 71 and Highway 94, near Rush, CO.Stay safe tonight & watch @KKTV11News for the latest information. #CoWx pic.twitter.com/r7hxsuEjii— Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) May 23, 2021
Another tornado had a "very brief" touchdown about 2:45 PM in Sterling, a town in Logan County, according to a storm report. Here's a look at more footage of tornadoes in eastern Colorado on Saturday:
- Lincoln County Sheriff's Office captured a stove pipe tornado on video
- SEVERE STORMS - 11 News viewer Brock Chamberlain shared this video with us in the area of Highway 71 and Highway 94, near Rush, CO.Stay safe tonight & watch @KKTV11News for the latest information. #CoWx pic.twitter.com/r7hxsuEjii— Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) May 23, 2021
- A storm chaser, @StasIsChasing (Twitter), caught a "slender" tornado making way in Akron, Colorado
CLICK HERE for the video of one tornado in Akron, Colorado.
At about 2:50 PM, a funnel cloud was reported in Ordway, along with hail 1.25 inches in diameter. No reports of damages to structures or any injuries were made as of Sunday.
Tornado in Colorado - this is on the ground about 1:30 for 3-5 min north of Woodrow on HWY 71. Justin, who took the pic, says it doesn't look like there was any damage. pic.twitter.com/BDZhvOz5oP— Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) May 22, 2021
All flights at Denver International Airport Saturday were grounded about 2:45 PM due to the sever weather. Delays lasted up to about 1.5 hours for flights to and from Denver.
The ground stop order expired about 5 PM.
Seventeen counties in Colorado were placed under a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service about 12:30 PM Sunday. Central and eastern areas of Colorado can expect more active weather Sunday, including isolated tornadoes, golf ball-sized hail, and damaging winds. Read an updated forecast for Sunday here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.