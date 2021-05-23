5eecdf7d18260.image.jpg

Nine tornadoes were reported amid severe storms Saturday evening in eastern Colorado, according to the National Weather Service' local storm reports map.

At about noon, the entire Front Range and eastern plains of Colorado were issued a tornado watch by the weather service. One tornado produced brief ground circulation near Brush in the state's eastern plains about 1:45 PM Saturday. 

Another tornado had a "very brief" touchdown about 2:45 PM in Sterling, a town in Logan County, according to a storm report. Here's a look at more footage of tornadoes in eastern Colorado on Saturday:

- Lincoln County Sheriff's Office captured a stove pipe tornado on video

- A storm chaser, @StasIsChasing (Twitter), caught a "slender" tornado making way in Akron, Colorado

CLICK HERE for the video of one tornado in Akron, Colorado.

At about 2:50 PM, a funnel cloud was reported in Ordway, along with hail 1.25 inches in diameter. No reports of damages to structures or any injuries were made as of Sunday.

All flights at Denver International Airport Saturday were grounded about 2:45 PM due to the sever weather. Delays lasted up to about 1.5 hours for flights to and from Denver.

The ground stop order expired about 5 PM.

Seventeen counties in Colorado were placed under a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service about 12:30 PM Sunday. Central and eastern areas of Colorado can expect more active weather Sunday, including isolated tornadoes, golf ball-sized hail, and damaging winds. Read an updated forecast for Sunday here.

