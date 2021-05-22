Tornado beneath a supercell thunderstorm

A tornado watch was issued about noon Saturday for much of Colorado's Front Range mountains and eastern plains, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado watch covers Adams, Arapahoe, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Huerfano, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Otero, Phillips, Pueblo, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld, and Yuma counties. The watch is in effect until 8 PM Saturday, the weather service said.

Other than chances for isolated tornados, the weather service warns residents in the counties of tennis ball-sized hail and wind gusts of 75 mph.

Officials say to take shelter and monitor local radio stations for information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

