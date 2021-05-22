A tornado watch was issued about noon Saturday for much of Colorado's Front Range mountains and eastern plains, according to the National Weather Service.
Tornado Warning continues for eastern Morgan county with storm moving north. This storm has already produced one tornado. Take shelter if you are in the path of this storm! #COwx https://t.co/a6CRhKY4GX— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 22, 2021
North of Last Chance. #cowx pic.twitter.com/LcfwfUJenE— Colorado Storm Chasers (@COStormChasers) May 22, 2021
The tornado watch covers Adams, Arapahoe, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Huerfano, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Otero, Phillips, Pueblo, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld, and Yuma counties. The watch is in effect until 8 PM Saturday, the weather service said.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 8 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/4CkhFLSjKg— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 22, 2021
Other than chances for isolated tornados, the weather service warns residents in the counties of tennis ball-sized hail and wind gusts of 75 mph.
Officials say to take shelter and monitor local radio stations for information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
