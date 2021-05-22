All flights are grounded at Denver International Airport Saturday afternoon as Colorado's Front Range and eastern plains are under a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service amid severe storms.
DEN is currently in a ground stop due to thunderstorms in the area. Expect delays throughout the afternoon. Check with your airline for your flight status.— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 22, 2021
Airport officials initially said delays were likely to last 30 to 40 minutes, but are now reporting delays are up to 1.5 hours and expected to increase Saturday afternoon.
If traveling to or from Denver International Airport Saturday, check the airline you're traveling with for the status of flights.
A tornado watch is in effect for the Front Range in Colorado, including the Denver area where the airport is located. The watch expires at 8 PM Saturday.
A hazardous weather outlook issued by the weather service reports severe thunderstorms are expected across the plains late Saturday in northern Colorado. Large hail of 2 inches in diameter or larger is likely, along with damaging winds of 70 to 75 mph from the strongest storms.
Around the state, strong and severe storms are forecast through overnight Saturday when tennis ball-sized hail is likely across the plains and snow is possible in the mountains of southwest Colorado. Read more here.
