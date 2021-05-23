Strong tornado over the plains of eastern Colorado

This tornado was situated just north of the airport of Lamar, Colorado.

Photo Credit: Meindert van der Haven (iStock).

 Meindert van der Haven

Seventeen counties along the Front Range and across eastern plains in Colorado have been issued a tornado watch by the National Weather Service Sunday, following the previous day's active weather that produced nine tornados and one funnel cloud in those areas.

The following counties are under a tornado watch as of about 12:30 PM: 

Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver, Elbert, El Paso, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld, and Yuma. The tornado watch is set to expire at 8 PM Sunday at time of publishing. 

A tornado warning issued by the weather service described the weather as a "particularly dangerous situation" for northeast Colorado, specifically for the towns of Iliff, Crook, and Proctor until 4:30 PM.

The cone tornado was reportedly confirmed by storm chasers and has reached the ground.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is reported from this storm. During severe weather, meteorologists warn those in the proximity to storms should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued for southeastern El Paso County and north Pueblo County until 12:45 PM Sunday.

At 12:11 PM, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving northeast at 55 mph, the weather service reports. Wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail were detected. Meteorologists warn the hail is likely to cause damage to vehicles, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Central and eastern areas of Colorado can expect more active weather Sunday, including isolated tornadoes, golf ball-sized hail, and damaging winds. Read an updated forecast for Sunday here.

