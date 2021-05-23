Update 12:30 PM: 17 Colorado counties are under a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for north Pueblo County and southeast El Paso County. Read more here.
Trained spotter reports funnel cloud near Truckton with this tornado warned storm #cowx pic.twitter.com/W2Yq5V62Ao— Valerie Mills (@ValWeatherGal) May 23, 2021
Following an active weather day Saturday when nine tornadoes and a funnel cloud were reported in eastern Colorado, more severe weather is expected to continue through central and eastern parts of the state Sunday.
For areas in east central Colorado, the National Weather Service forecasts a slight risk for strong and severe thunderstorms across the entire region Sunday afternoon and evening. Threats from storms include large hail, locally heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and possibly a few isolated tornadoes. On Saturday, the eastern plains of Colorado saw nine tornadoes and one funnel cloud, the weather service reports.
In northeast and north central Colorado, severe thunderstorms are likely Sunday, but more focused over the eastern plains roughly along and east of a Fort Morgan to Limon line. Storms over these eastern areas are expected to develop Sunday afternoon with the chance for golf ball-sized hail and strong, damaging winds up to 70 mph. Tornadoes are possible during these storms.
Mostly dry conditions are forecast for the northern areas of Colorado along the Interstate 25 corridor Sunday.
[WATCH] 9 tornadoes reported in plains of eastern Colorado
For portions of central, east central, south central, and southeast Colorado, meteorologists say active weather will continue Sunday across the plains in this part of the state. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast late Sunday, along with the threat for strong to severe storms.
An isolated strong to severe storm is possible along the I-25 corridor by mid-Sunday into the early afternoon. The risk for severe storms is forecast to shift to the eastern plains by mid to late afternoon Sunday.
Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, though there is a tornado threat across the far eastern plains. The severe threat should diminish by mid to late evening Sunday, however, meteorologists said a stronger storm or two can`t be ruled out during the overnight hours.
Strong winds gusting to around 50 mph are possible over much of southern Colorado Sunday.
Weather is always subject to change throughout Colorado. Check with the National Weather Service for official updates on weather and forecasts before embarking on any outdoor adventure.
