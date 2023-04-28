Go on down to the DMV and have yourself a time!
A partnership that includes the Colorado DMV and the Colorado Disability Funding Committee has announced an auction of 17 'South Park'-themed license plate configurations tying in with the celebration of the upcoming Casa Bonita reopening.
Winning bidders are buying the rights to use a themed license plate configuration, later able to add that to their license plate for typical DMV fees.
The auction will start on May 15 at 8 AM, lasting until May 25 at 7 PM. The price of all plate configurations being offered starts at $100, though offerings and pricing are subject to change prior to the launch of the event.
Find a list of the available plates below:
- BLCKBBRT
- BRANIFF
- BUTTERS
- CANIBAL
- CAVE
- CLFDIVR
- CONEY
- CSABNTA
- GO COWS
- HOT DOG
- JO3M4M4
- NVH386
- RANDY
- STHPRK
- TACOS
- TEAMUSA
- TOLKIEN
Another 'South Park' themed license plate was also recently auctioned – TOWELIE, during a 4/20-themed auction.
A specific date for the reopening of Casa Bonita is yet to be announced, though a target of May 2023 has been established.
Read more about this auction here. Happy bidding!
