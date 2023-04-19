Starting on April 20, the Colorado DMV will be selling 20 reserved marijuana-themed license plate configurations that are sure to turn heads when they're seen on the road. Proceeds from the sales are set to benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee, with bidding for the various plates starting at between $100 and $420.
Once a plate configuration is purchased, auction winners are able to add the configuration to license plate styles that allow personalized options. Fees for registration still apply.
This year, available plates are as follows. Bidding starts at $100 unless noted:
- 420LIFE
- BUBONIC
- CANABIS
- CHRONIC (bidding starts at $420)
- DANK
- FRTWNTY
- GROHEMP
- GROWEED
- HASH
- JOINT (bidding starts at $420)
- LIT (bidding starts at $420)
- LUV2PUF
- MJ (bidding starts at $420)
- MOTO (bidding starts at $420)
- NUG
- PUFF
- REEFER (bidding starts at $420)
- SPLIFF
- THC (bidding starts at $420)
- TOKE (bidding starts at $420)
Bidding is set to start on April 20 at 8 AM and continue through April 27 at 4:20 PM. Read more about this auction here and browse the plates here.
(1) comment
Kind of embarrassing for the state. Is the DMV being run by Spicoli?
