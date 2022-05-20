In case you missed it, Colorado Springs was ranked as the second-best place to live in the country on this year's 'best places' list, published by US News and World Report. Taking a look at America's 150 most populous metro areas, the annual report ranks each spot based on a number of categories, one of which is 'desirability' – in other words, how much people around the country want to live in a certain place.
While Colorado Springs ended up second in the overall 'best places' ranking (and first in the state), no other city beat Colorado Springs' perfect 10 of 10 score in the 'desirability' category. To make this calculation, the publication polled 3,500 people around the country, asking them where they would like to live.
This compares to overall first-place metro Huntsville, Alabama's desirability score of 4.9 of 10. Elsewhere in Colorado, Boulder scored 6.8, Fort Collins scored 5.4, and Denver scored 6.2 in terms of desirability.
Among the top 10 'best places to live' overall, the only place that came close to Colorado Springs' 'desirability' score was San Francisco – still much lower, at 8.1 of 10.
So, there you have it – lots of people want to live in Colorado Springs.
See the full breakdown of the 'best places' ranking here.
