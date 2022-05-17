There's a new 'best place to live' in Colorado, according to US News & World Report's annual ranking of America's 150 most populous metros.
In the publication's 2022-2023 'best places to live' ranking, Colorado Springs ranked first in the Centennial State and second nationwide, behind only Huntsville, Alabama. This improves on Colorado Springs' previous ranking of sixth last year. Boulder, which ranked as the top spot in the country and Colorado in the previous year, fell to a fourth-place national rank.
Colorado Springs has frequently been referred to as a city on the rise in recent years, with big investments working toward developing the downtown area and growing the city outward. Its close proximity to 14,115-foot Pikes Peak makes it a hub for outdoor recreation.
Two other Colorado metro areas were included in the ranking, but they didn't fare as well.
Denver dropped from a ranking of 14th last year to 55th this year. Meanwhile, Fort Collins fell from 17th to 54th. The publication attributed these big swings to poor air quality and local wildfires.
The only American city to best Colorado Springs – Huntsville – has a track record of performing well in this annual ranking, jumping into first place from a third-place rank in the previous year.
The worst place to live was determined to be San Juan, Puerto Rico, followed by Stockton, California.
In order to make this ranking, the publication considers five key indices – quality of life, value, job market, desirability, and net migration, with data sourced from a number of sources, including the US Census Bureau, the FBI, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
See all 150 metro areas ranked here.
