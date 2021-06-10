Ghost sightings are often hard to believe, but one woman claims she saw something strange while recently visiting the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park.
In a photograph taken by tourist Kimberlee Kimberly, what appears to be a woman in a white gown can be be seen standing alone in a hotel window.
"I took this at 9:03 PM and there was no one in the windows but when I looked back at picture she was in it," stated Kimberlee Kimberly who was in town visiting Colorado from Montgomery, Texas. "I took another picture at 9:04, less than a minute apart, and it's just windows and she is gone."
There are several mysteries surrounding the historic hotel that inspired Stephen King's horror classic The Shining. Guests at the 140-room hotel have reported many strange occurrences such as lights turning off and on, doors abruptly slamming shut, eerie sounds of laughter, shadowy figures, and unexplained drafts and chills.
"Some of the employees at The Stanley said it's one of the best they have ever seen," added Kimberly.
The Stanley Hotel is famous for its charm and history, located in Estes Park, just outside of Rocky Mountain National Park.
Whether you believe in ghosts and spirits or not, here's a look at six haunting ghost stories from around the state.
Do you think the Stanley Hotel is haunted? Have you ever experienced any unexplained sights or sounds? Let us know in the comments sections below.
