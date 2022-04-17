Modern lofts with balconies in downtown Denver

Photo Credit: beklaus. File Photo. (iStock)

 beklaus

A recent data collection by RentData.org identified Colorado as the state with the 12th highest fair market rent costs in the United States. The analysis reported that the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom apartment this year in Colorado is $1,364, a 57.1 percent increase from the previous year.

Fair Market Rent is decided by a nationwide study that is conducted each year.

"Fair Market Rent is the rent amount, including utilities (except telephone), to rent privately owned, existing, decent, safe and sanitary rental housing of modest (non-luxury) nature with suitable amenities. The Fair Market Rent rate established by Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to be used as a basis for paying federal housing assistance programs like the Housing Choice Voucher Program (often called "Section 8") 24 CFR Part 888," the website said. 

Here's a look at the average fair market rent prices across the state by county in 2021, according to RentData.org

County0 BR1 BR2 BR3 BR4 BREst. Population
Adams CountyMetro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,486487,850
Alamosa County$648$659$845$1,087$1,44816,345
Arapahoe CountyMetro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,486626,610
Archuleta County$779$784$1,033$1,312$1,78912,590
Baca County$620$624$734$1,050$1,2713,580
Bent County$652$655$791$984$1,0735,805
Boulder CountyMetro$1,279$1,428$1,724$2,360$2,721316,780
Broomfield CountyMetro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,48664,285
Chaffee County$601$799$911$1,167$1,43418,820
Cheyenne County$553$557$734$985$1,1562,125
Clear Creek CountyMetro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,4869,255
Conejos County$597$600$734$945$9958,145
Costilla County$629$633$774$963$1,2193,630
Crowley County$679$683$835$1,121$1,1325,515
Custer County$652$657$862$1,072$1,4924,505
Delta County$739$744$981$1,235$1,33030,215
Denver CountyMetro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,486678,465
Dolores County$610$614$750$1,073$1,1811,735
Douglas CountyMetro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,486320,940
Eagle County$1,132$1,331$1,715$2,139$2,32653,725
Elbert CountyMetro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,48624,555
El Paso CountyMetro$797$949$1,200$1,717$2,078674,825
Fremont County$675$679$895$1,281$1,32146,600
Garfield County$947$953$1,212$1,636$2,09857,945
Gilpin CountyMetro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,4865,795
Grand County$755$874$1,144$1,484$1,98114,795
Gunnison County$820$825$1,012$1,448$1,75216,215
Hinsdale County$603$725$826$1,121$1,300820
Huerfano County$666$671$847$1,054$1,3346,500
Jackson County$796$801$979$1,328$1,5411,370
Jefferson CountyMetro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,486564,030
Kiowa County$617$621$770$1,050$1,1951,370
Kit Carson County$649$653$861$1,149$1,4917,845
Lake County$746$763$870$1,245$1,3707,480
La Plata County$965$1,009$1,150$1,646$1,85154,470
Larimer CountyMetro$1,004$1,096$1,351$1,933$2,339330,975
Las Animas County$563$647$853$1,219$1,27614,150
Lincoln County$650$654$862$1,121$1,4925,520
Logan County$683$687$845$1,209$1,31421,885
Mesa CountyMetro$674$772$1,018$1,457$1,763148,800
Mineral County$796$801$979$1,328$1,541835
Moffat County$660$665$876$1,101$1,18813,055
Montezuma County$684$688$907$1,151$1,42925,770
Montrose County$681$685$903$1,292$1,38540,910
Morgan County$607$681$898$1,160$1,38428,125
Otero County$627$631$832$1,035$1,31218,325
Ouray County$1,024$1,031$1,359$1,690$2,0524,655
Park CountyMetro$1,179$1,304$1,605$2,186$2,48616,900
Phillips County$610$614$809$1,072$1,1684,325
Pitkin County$1,129$1,298$1,711$2,312$2,32017,745
Prowers County$623$627$773$961$1,21812,085
Pueblo CountyMetro$631$634$836$1,118$1,320163,370
Rio Blanco County$679$684$901$1,198$1,2226,555
Rio Grande County$606$609$745$1,047$1,05111,430
Routt County$1,052$1,059$1,395$1,796$2,41524,360
Saguache County$574$578$762$970$1,0336,340
San Juan County$796$801$979$1,328$1,541570
San Miguel County$984$1,159$1,491$2,061$2,3477,805
Sedgwick County$625$629$734$913$1,2712,355
Summit County$1,200$1,321$1,607$2,178$2,53029,720
Teller CountyMetro$761$875$1,153$1,650$1,87523,770
Washington County$699$715$815$1,014$1,1054,810
Weld CountyMetro$827$937$1,184$1,694$1,988285,730
Yuma County$629$634$835$1,132$1,13210,110

For a look at some of the cheapest rent prices around the state, check out this OutThere Colorado list.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.