A recent data collection by RentData.org identified Colorado as the state with the 12th highest fair market rent costs in the United States. The analysis reported that the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom apartment this year in Colorado is $1,364, a 57.1 percent increase from the previous year.
Fair Market Rent is decided by a nationwide study that is conducted each year.
"Fair Market Rent is the rent amount, including utilities (except telephone), to rent privately owned, existing, decent, safe and sanitary rental housing of modest (non-luxury) nature with suitable amenities. The Fair Market Rent rate established by Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to be used as a basis for paying federal housing assistance programs like the Housing Choice Voucher Program (often called "Section 8") 24 CFR Part 888," the website said.
Here's a look at the average fair market rent prices across the state by county in 2021, according to RentData.org.
|County
|0 BR
|1 BR
|2 BR
|3 BR
|4 BR
|Est. Population
|Adams CountyMetro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|487,850
|Alamosa County
|$648
|$659
|$845
|$1,087
|$1,448
|16,345
|Arapahoe CountyMetro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|626,610
|Archuleta County
|$779
|$784
|$1,033
|$1,312
|$1,789
|12,590
|Baca County
|$620
|$624
|$734
|$1,050
|$1,271
|3,580
|Bent County
|$652
|$655
|$791
|$984
|$1,073
|5,805
|Boulder CountyMetro
|$1,279
|$1,428
|$1,724
|$2,360
|$2,721
|316,780
|Broomfield CountyMetro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|64,285
|Chaffee County
|$601
|$799
|$911
|$1,167
|$1,434
|18,820
|Cheyenne County
|$553
|$557
|$734
|$985
|$1,156
|2,125
|Clear Creek CountyMetro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|9,255
|Conejos County
|$597
|$600
|$734
|$945
|$995
|8,145
|Costilla County
|$629
|$633
|$774
|$963
|$1,219
|3,630
|Crowley County
|$679
|$683
|$835
|$1,121
|$1,132
|5,515
|Custer County
|$652
|$657
|$862
|$1,072
|$1,492
|4,505
|Delta County
|$739
|$744
|$981
|$1,235
|$1,330
|30,215
|Denver CountyMetro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|678,465
|Dolores County
|$610
|$614
|$750
|$1,073
|$1,181
|1,735
|Douglas CountyMetro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|320,940
|Eagle County
|$1,132
|$1,331
|$1,715
|$2,139
|$2,326
|53,725
|Elbert CountyMetro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|24,555
|El Paso CountyMetro
|$797
|$949
|$1,200
|$1,717
|$2,078
|674,825
|Fremont County
|$675
|$679
|$895
|$1,281
|$1,321
|46,600
|Garfield County
|$947
|$953
|$1,212
|$1,636
|$2,098
|57,945
|Gilpin CountyMetro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|5,795
|Grand County
|$755
|$874
|$1,144
|$1,484
|$1,981
|14,795
|Gunnison County
|$820
|$825
|$1,012
|$1,448
|$1,752
|16,215
|Hinsdale County
|$603
|$725
|$826
|$1,121
|$1,300
|820
|Huerfano County
|$666
|$671
|$847
|$1,054
|$1,334
|6,500
|Jackson County
|$796
|$801
|$979
|$1,328
|$1,541
|1,370
|Jefferson CountyMetro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|564,030
|Kiowa County
|$617
|$621
|$770
|$1,050
|$1,195
|1,370
|Kit Carson County
|$649
|$653
|$861
|$1,149
|$1,491
|7,845
|Lake County
|$746
|$763
|$870
|$1,245
|$1,370
|7,480
|La Plata County
|$965
|$1,009
|$1,150
|$1,646
|$1,851
|54,470
|Larimer CountyMetro
|$1,004
|$1,096
|$1,351
|$1,933
|$2,339
|330,975
|Las Animas County
|$563
|$647
|$853
|$1,219
|$1,276
|14,150
|Lincoln County
|$650
|$654
|$862
|$1,121
|$1,492
|5,520
|Logan County
|$683
|$687
|$845
|$1,209
|$1,314
|21,885
|Mesa CountyMetro
|$674
|$772
|$1,018
|$1,457
|$1,763
|148,800
|Mineral County
|$796
|$801
|$979
|$1,328
|$1,541
|835
|Moffat County
|$660
|$665
|$876
|$1,101
|$1,188
|13,055
|Montezuma County
|$684
|$688
|$907
|$1,151
|$1,429
|25,770
|Montrose County
|$681
|$685
|$903
|$1,292
|$1,385
|40,910
|Morgan County
|$607
|$681
|$898
|$1,160
|$1,384
|28,125
|Otero County
|$627
|$631
|$832
|$1,035
|$1,312
|18,325
|Ouray County
|$1,024
|$1,031
|$1,359
|$1,690
|$2,052
|4,655
|Park CountyMetro
|$1,179
|$1,304
|$1,605
|$2,186
|$2,486
|16,900
|Phillips County
|$610
|$614
|$809
|$1,072
|$1,168
|4,325
|Pitkin County
|$1,129
|$1,298
|$1,711
|$2,312
|$2,320
|17,745
|Prowers County
|$623
|$627
|$773
|$961
|$1,218
|12,085
|Pueblo CountyMetro
|$631
|$634
|$836
|$1,118
|$1,320
|163,370
|Rio Blanco County
|$679
|$684
|$901
|$1,198
|$1,222
|6,555
|Rio Grande County
|$606
|$609
|$745
|$1,047
|$1,051
|11,430
|Routt County
|$1,052
|$1,059
|$1,395
|$1,796
|$2,415
|24,360
|Saguache County
|$574
|$578
|$762
|$970
|$1,033
|6,340
|San Juan County
|$796
|$801
|$979
|$1,328
|$1,541
|570
|San Miguel County
|$984
|$1,159
|$1,491
|$2,061
|$2,347
|7,805
|Sedgwick County
|$625
|$629
|$734
|$913
|$1,271
|2,355
|Summit County
|$1,200
|$1,321
|$1,607
|$2,178
|$2,530
|29,720
|Teller CountyMetro
|$761
|$875
|$1,153
|$1,650
|$1,875
|23,770
|Washington County
|$699
|$715
|$815
|$1,014
|$1,105
|4,810
|Weld CountyMetro
|$827
|$937
|$1,184
|$1,694
|$1,988
|285,730
|Yuma County
|$629
|$634
|$835
|$1,132
|$1,132
|10,110
For a look at some of the cheapest rent prices around the state, check out this OutThere Colorado list.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.