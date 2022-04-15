According to an analysis from RentData.org, Colorado has the 12th highest rent in the United States among 56 states and territories. The report found that the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom apartment this year in Colorado is $1,364, though cost can vary greatly depending on location.
As apartment costs have steadily risen over the last decade, it has redefined the meaning of affordable rent.
Here are a few examples of some of the cheapest one-bedroom apartments around Colorado, according to Zillow:
Boulder
2036 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO — $1,000/month
One of the cheapest rent prices in Boulder can be found at the Regal Apartments, located just a few minutes' drive west of the University of Colorado's main campus. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom space spans 450 square feet and does not include in-unit laundry. The deposit and additional fees come out to $1,000 at the time the lease is signed, according to Zillow.
Colorado Springs
2402 E Monument St, Colorado Springs — $900/month
The Flower Hill Apartment Complex's single-bedroom unit has 400 square feet and is among the cheapest rent costs in the city, according to Zillow. For $900, the apartment includes cable television. There is also a shared laundry space on site. The landlord requires a $400 deposit upon signing.
Denver
1137 Columbine St, Denver, CO — $1,175/month
At 600 square feet, the one-bedroom unit at the 1137 Columbine apartments complex boasts one of the cheapest rents in Denver. According to the complex's website, some of the units have been recently renovated. The apartment includes on-site laundry, and storage. It is also within walking distance to Congress Park, Cheesman Park and the Botanical Gardens, according to Zillow. The additional fees, if any, were not listed.
Fort Collins
2008 W Plum St, Fort Collins — $1,050
One of the lowest rent costs in Fort Collins is not far from Colorado State University. This 450 square-foot apartment at the Evergreen Property also offers proximity to many Fort Collin's restaurants and stores, according to the description. Coin-operated laundry rooms are available on site. In addition to the $1,050 rent cost, residents are required to put down a $1,095 deposit at signing.
Pueblo
2025 Jerry Murphy Rd, Pueblo, CO — $775
The Skyview Apartments in Pueblo offer the lowest rent price on this list. A one-bedroom unit here includes 424 square feet of space and access to internet, covered parking, and a shared laundry space. The additional fees, if any, were not listed.
Grand Junction
1800 Main St, Grand Junction, CO — $900
The $900 unit has 550 square feet and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash, according to Zillow. The complex also offers a pool in the summer and a playground. It was not clear from the ad, whether or not there is laundry on site.
(1) comment
I see where Russell Wilson &Ciara just bought a $25 million mansion and then wonder why we have all these people who can not afford a simple little 800 sq. ft.. some place $1200.00 as rents all over are really expensive and no has mentioned HOA fees!! I thank GOD every day for our 1620 sq ft. and low House Payment on 2 1/2 acres too!! We could not possibly live anywhere else at all! I pray we live a long time in our good health! Jess
