A group of hikers was stunned on Saturday afternoon when they had an unusual animal encounter at McMurry Natural Area in Fort Collins.
Lydia McCracken was on a walk with her grandparents when they came upon an emu on the trail. They were able to capture a short video before contacting animal control and Fort Collins police, saying an "ostrich" was running loose on the west side of Fort Colins.
Crews responded, but the animal was not located at that time, according to police.
At around 6 P.M., police received a report about an emu versus truck collision. A witness drove the animal to the CSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital in the back seat of her car.
Fort Collins woman helps rescue emu, after it was hit by a big rig. She placed the flightless bird in her backseat...driving it to @CSURams Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Bird back home with owner & recovering! @channel2kwgn @KDVR pic.twitter.com/SzpCHGIfxd— Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) September 29, 2021
"The emu was initially stunned by the collision, but revived itself on the way to the hospital. The passerby took it to the hospital where it remained for holding until owners came to get it the next day," said public relations manager for Fort Collins Police Services, Kate Kimble.
"We don’t typically see emus wandering in our area, so the initial sighting was likely the same bird," Kimble said.
CSU Veterinary Hospital declined comment and could not give an update on the condition of the animal in observation of client confidentiality.
If you happen to hit an animal or see an animal get hit in Colorado, call animal control. Do not attempt to transport the animal yourself.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.