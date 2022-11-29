Denver Zoo is offering the unique opportunity to hang out with a sloth, but be warned – spaces are very limited and spots will go fast.
According to Denver Zoo, their 'Up-Close Look: Sloth' experience includes exclusive interactions with zoo experts and the ability to see the unique Linnaeus's two-toed sloth species "behind-the-scenes." While guests won't get to have direct contact with the animal, this experience is about as close as it gets.
Participants will get to meet a two-toed sloth named 'Wookie' and during the experience, guests will be able to see how animal staff cares for the animal, also getting up-close seats to a training session.
The experience lasts roughly 30 minutes and costs $200 for up to six participants, which doesn't include zoo admission. Admission tacks on another $14 per child and $20 per adult and admission tickets must be reserved on the zoo website for the day of the experience in advance. This experience is only open to those six years of age and older.
Find more info here.
Miss your chance to have a meet and greet with Wookie? The Denver Zoo has hosted similar experiences in the past and will probably do so again. In the meantime, a visit to Denver Zoo can still be a great experience if you enjoy zoos. Denver Zoo is home to more than 500 animal species and more than 3000 animals. The also offer a holiday-themed 'Zoo Lights' experience from December 3 to January 15. Find more info here.
