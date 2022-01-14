It's been a couple weeks since the Marshall Fire sparked in the Denver metro area, destroying more than 1,000 homes in the towns of Louisville and Superior.
As people return to their property, videos and photos of a devastating scene continue to be published online.
Below, find a clip from Colorado Public News reporter Michael Elizabeth Sakas that shows a scene that is compared to that of a 'post-apocalyptic video game.' The barren landscape shows trees burnt to a crisp, vehicles that appear to have been forgotten for decades, and a horizon view where homes once stood.
My first time in the burn area in Boulder County. It felt like being in the CGI of a post-apocalyptic video game. It was almost impossible for my brain to process all of it as real and here in Colorado. Some clean up starts today. #MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/Dg0p55wWlg— Michael Elizabeth Sakas (@_msakas) January 14, 2022
With clean-up underway, it's sure to be months, maybe years, until life starts to return to normal in towns impacted by this destructive blaze. The Marshall Fire resulted in more damage to property than any other wildfire in Colorado history, with officials estimating that the blaze caused $513 million in damage.
