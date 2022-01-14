010522-news-MarshallFireAftermath08.JPG (copy)

A vintage truck sits on resident Bob Gabriella’s property in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in unincorporated Boulder County.

 Timothy Hurst, The Gazette

It's been a couple weeks since the Marshall Fire sparked in the Denver metro area, destroying more than 1,000 homes in the towns of Louisville and Superior.

As people return to their property, videos and photos of a devastating scene continue to be published online.

Below, find a clip from Colorado Public News reporter Michael Elizabeth Sakas that shows a scene that is compared to that of a 'post-apocalyptic video game.' The barren landscape shows trees burnt to a crisp, vehicles that appear to have been forgotten for decades, and a horizon view where homes once stood.

With clean-up underway, it's sure to be months, maybe years, until life starts to return to normal in towns impacted by this destructive blaze. The Marshall Fire resulted in more damage to property than any other wildfire in Colorado history, with officials estimating that the blaze caused $513 million in damage.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

