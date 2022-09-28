A mountain lion was recently caught on camera playing with a swing, likely to remind cat owners of their own feline friends.
A video posted to Youtube on September 6 captures the moment a mountain lion sleeping in Colorado's Black Hawk area wakes up, realizing it's under a swing, proceeding to play with the backyard toy. An article published by The News and Observer notes that Thaddeus Wells, who recorded the video, built the swing hoping to see bear cubs put it to use. He got a big cat instead.
Now, depending on the current rights of the video below, you may have to click-through to Youtube to watch it. That being said, it's worth it if you want to see a mountain lion playfully bat the swing back and forth, similar to activity typically associated with the domestic house cat.
(1) comment
Big kitty doing what kitties do! Would have been fun to see her try to swing IN it!
