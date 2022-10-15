Some people may think that the scariest things you can run into when entering natural areas are carnivores like mountain lions, bears, and wolves. They might, however, be over looking a potentially bigger threat—moose.
In Colorado, moose can weigh upwards of 1,200 pounds, with some bulls growing to be around six feet tall at the shoulder, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). While in other places, like Alaska and Canada, the beasts can be even larger.
As if sheer size were not enough, moose can also be incredibly aggressive animals, even when unprovoked.
That's why in a video recently shared to Twitter, one hiker can be seen hiding behind a tree as a massive moose strolls by. It is unclear where this video was recorded, but based on how close the animal got to the hiker, they were right to be cautious.
Check out the video below:
Hiker hides behind a tree as a moose approaches 🌲🦌 pic.twitter.com/dNe8IV7nER— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) October 15, 2022
If you ever run into a moose on the trail, do not approach it.
First, observe its behavior and back away slowly. If the animal exhibits aggressive behavior or begins to charge, CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car or tree."
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
'If you ever run into a moose on the trail, do not approach it.'
Tell that to the morons who continue trying to get photos and selfies with moose, elk, bear. etc. I'm surprised one of them hasn't tried getting close to a mountain lion or rattlesnake yet!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.