Full-grown moose bull with big antler crossing road in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada in autumn season with colorful trees. Focus on animal head.

Photo Credit: Timon Schneider. File photo. (iStock). 

 Timon Schneider

Some people may think that the scariest things you can run into when entering natural areas are carnivores like mountain lions, bears, and wolves. They might, however, be over looking a potentially bigger threat—moose. 

In Colorado, moose can weigh upwards of 1,200 pounds, with some bulls growing to be around six feet tall at the shoulder, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). While in other places, like Alaska and Canada, the beasts can be even larger.

As if sheer size were not enough, moose can also be incredibly aggressive animals, even when unprovoked. 

That's why in a video recently shared to Twitter, one hiker can be seen hiding behind a tree as a massive moose strolls by. It is unclear where this video was recorded, but based on how close the animal got to the hiker, they were right to be cautious. 

Check out the video below:

If you ever run into a moose on the trail, do not approach it. 

First, observe its behavior and back away slowly. If the animal exhibits aggressive behavior or begins to charge, CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car or tree."

 STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

'If you ever run into a moose on the trail, do not approach it.'

Tell that to the morons who continue trying to get photos and selfies with moose, elk, bear. etc. I'm surprised one of them hasn't tried getting close to a mountain lion or rattlesnake yet!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.