If convenient access to ski slopes and 360 degree mountain views in one of Colorado's most prestigious neighborhoods are on your dream house wish-list, look no further than this $10.5 million dollar mansion that recently hit the market.
The 5,084-foot mansion is located in the Shock Hills neighborhood of Breckenridge, and has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two entertainment areas.
"The Shock Hill neighborhood is unique to Breckenridge because it features the only private stop along the BreckConnect Gondola. The Breckenridge cross-country ski trails wind throughout the neighborhood so you have access to cross country skiing in the winter or hiking & biking trails in the summer," according to the property description.
Check out the video below for a full look at the property:
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.