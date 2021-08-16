Looking for unlimited lift-serviced skiing in Aspen, Colorado? It'll cost you.
Aspen Snowmass recently announced their season ticket prices for the upcoming season and unlimited access via the 'Premier' Pass will cost $2,399 if purchased today, $2,599 if purchased from September 18 through December 3, and $2,899 if purchased on or after December 4. Insurance also increases based on date, starting at $168, then moving to $182, and eventually hitting $203. This brings the total of a season pass and pass insurance purchased after December 4 to $3,102.
It's worth noting that the 'Premier' season pass includes a complimentary Ikon Base Pass and summer gondola access, along with a number of other benefits. Cheaper passes are also available, along with discounts on the Premier pass for special groups. One pass option limits days on the mountain to either one or two days weekly, with a full price of $1,379 and $1,999, respectively. This is likely the top option for many weekend warriors planning to frequent Aspen this winter.
Tracking down the full price for last year's 'Premier' pass at Aspen proved difficult. Through November 13, 2020, it was available for $2,399 for non-chamber members, with a discount offered for those involved in local business. Whether or not the pass was available for purchase after that date and what the price was at that point is yet to be determined. This article will be updated if that information is found.
Find more information here.
