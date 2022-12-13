According to the Boulder Police Department, a city parks and recreation employee was working to clean up trash at Scott Carpenter Park on Monday when a scary situation unfolded.
The employee was confronted by a man roughly 50 feet away, who started cursing at him. Before long, the man allegedly pointed a gun at the employee.
Upon seeing the gun, the employee ran away and called the Boulder Police Department.
Officers were on the scene within minutes and arrested Marius Nunn, 48, for felony menacing.
There is no ongoing threat to the public.
Scott Carpenter Park is located on 30th Street, perhaps best known for its outdoor pool (open during summers). This is close to the CU Boulder East Campus.
