Blue green algae toxic bloom Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

A blue-green algae bloom at DeWeese Reservoir prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to alert the public to avoid all contact and keep pets out of the water. Fish taken from the water are safe to eat if properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked, according to CPW. Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is alerting the public about a blue-green algae bloom that could be potentially dangerous if touched or ingested at DeWeese Reservoir in northern Custer County. 

According to a press release, officials are concerned about the increased levels of toxicity found on Wednesday in tests of the reservoir water after elevated levels of algae continued to be observed in a turquoise-colored film.

People and their pets are encouraged to avoid all contact with water in DeWeese Reservoir State Wildlife Area situated between the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Wet Mountains.

“All skin-to-water contact should be avoided for humans and pets,” Trujillo said. “We encourage no contact with the water for humans or their pets. Contact with the water could cause minor skin rashes and make pets ill. So avoidance is the best policy.”

CPW will continue to monitor the mountain reservoir for toxic levels and will update accordingly from caution, danger, or clear.

As summer heats up, blue-green algae blooms start to pop up around the state. Although common in many bodies of water, these blooms can produce dangerous toxins that can make people and animals very sick or even cause death.

Located near Westcliffe, DeWeese Reservoir SWA is known for its fishing, picnicking, hiking, wildlife viewing, and camping.

For more information on blue-green algae, please visit The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website.

