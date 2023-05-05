The Yard, a specialty milkshake bar that was previously featured on an episode of ABC's 'Shark Tank,' has recently announced that it will be opening a location in Denver later this month.
The shop is known for its over-the-top milkshake recipes like the Milk & Cookies—a vanilla milkshake in a chocolate iced jar that has been rimmed with mini Cookie Crisps. It is then topped with whipped cream, a large chocolate chip cookie sandwich, and mini chocolate chips.
The Yard has also included a new menu item exclusive to its Denver location called 'Rocky Mountain.'
The Rocky Mountain shake features 'Happy Tracks' and 'Cookies n' Cream' ice cream, marshmallow and chocolate drizzle, cookies n' cream Pop-tarts, chocolate rocks, and Oreo cookies, all loaded up in a chocolate iced mason jar.
The Yard was first introduced as a standalone dessert shop in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
"They opened in May of 2017 and were blown away by the positive reaction of the community and tourists, alike, in their hometown of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Making its debut on Shark Tank in 2019, [The Yard] has since kept growing in popularity and demand!" the Yard's website reads.
It has since grown to 23 locations across the country.
Its Denver location will be located at 1600 California Street, near the 16th street mall, and is set to open on May 12.
Watch The Yard team grapple with the 'sharks' back in 2019 in the video below:
