According to ScareFactor.com, one of the top ten best Halloween attractions in the United States is found in Colorado.
Hell Scream Haunted House, located in Colorado Springs, ranked ninth overall on the website's list of spooky attractions to visit in 2022. The website evaluated each haunt's scare factor, entertainment value, special effects, costuming, and cast to make the determination.
"It is truly a rare experience for us to reach the end of a haunt and feel that satisfaction of survival, hearts still pounding as relief bleeds in, but that’s how it was at Hell Scream. After spending the better part of 20 minutes being almost out of our heads with the profoundly powerful experience inside the haunt, we knew we were nearing an end when we felt the ambient air temperature drop but we also knew we weren’t home free just yet," the website's review reads.
This year, Hell Scream is entering its 14th season. General admission tickets to the haunted house will cost $22 and can be purchased here.
For a sneak peak of what Hell Scream has to offer, check out the haunt's trailer below:
See the full list of top haunts here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.