According to Custer County Search and Rescue, a fatal accident occurred on the infamous Crestones Traverse on August 3 in Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range.
Two Denver-area climbers were at approximately 13,800 feet of elevation on the 'class five' route that connects Crestone Peak to Crestone Needle when they got off-route. One of the climbers took a fatal fall and the other climber down-climbed to reach him. Upon reaching him, the surviving climber was unable to safely move up or down from her position.
The surviving climber used her Garmin inReach to call for help, also able to use her cell phone to communicate with the rescue team.
Despite dangerous weather moving into the area, a helicopter service out of Cañon City was able to respond with two members of the Custer County Search and Rescue Technical Rope Rescue Team. The crew was able to reach the climbing party and bring both members out of the field.
In response to the accident, search and rescue crews reminded the public of the difficulties that come with route-finding in the Crestone mountain group. The Crestones Traverse climb is notoriously exposed and despite dipping into the technical climbing 'class five' grade, it is often climbed without ropes. It is known as one of the most difficult and most dangerous routes on any of Colorado's fourteeners, but is often climbed due to the challenge it poses and due to the way is serves as a 'shortcut' between the summits of the two peaks.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
Colorado's search and rescue effort is volunteer-driven. Those interested in helping to support this effort may consider purchasing a CORSAR card, which is only $3 per year.
Lord please comfort those who lost this loved one, and bless the rescue team. In Jesus name.
This famous traverse is the only alpine traverse that has made me shake while doing it. The exposure is simply terrifying and any fall on those final pitches will be your last. It will test experienced climbers ability to control oneself.
Amazing job by the climber to get to her partner. That had to have taken nerves of steel. InReach saves the day once again.
Condolences to all involved.
