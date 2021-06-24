A mountaineer has died in Colorado's remote Sangre de Cristo mountain range, according to Saguache County Search and Rescue.
On Saturday, June 19, Saguache County Search and Rescue activated a rescue mission for a mountaineer that had reportedly taken a fall while climbing Pico Aislado, a mountain located southeast of Crestone, Colorado and approximately two miles southeast of the well-known Crestone Needle.
The fallen climber report was made by the individual's climbing partner, who reported that the individual had fallen several hundred feet from the summit ridge of the peak down the near-vertical east face.
Pico Aislado is a rugged and remote peak that reaches 13,611 feet of elevation. Details about which route the climbers were taking up the peak were not released, though any route to the summit means at least class three climbing with intense elevation gain and lots of exposure.
Upon receiving the news of the fallen climber, rescue teams took to the skies but were unable to locate the subject due to high winds and unfavorable flying conditions. A ground team was then put together, leaving to hike to the estimated location of the climber around midnight with additional search and rescue members inserted into the field via airdrop later on Sunday, around dawn.
The teams were able to locate the body of the fallen climber, though what would prove to be a complicated recovery mission was too difficult at the time due to the lack of the right technical equipment and the skill sets of those on site. The scene was documented and the climber's body was protected from the elements with plans for a recovery team to return to the accident site with the right gear to complete the mission.
A combined team from Alpine Rescue Team and Saguache County Search and Rescue returned to the mountain on Monday. They were airdropped into the general area and able to climb to the accident site. Their recovery mission was successful, as they were able to lower the climber's body down approximately 1,000 vertical feet before carrying the body to a landing zone a half-mile away.
Condolences go out to those impacted by the death of this climber, who has yet to be identified.
Thanks goes out to the many search and rescue teams involved in this complicated mission, including Saguache County Search and Rescue, the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Search and Rescue, Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue, Baca Grande Fire and EMS, Custer County Search and Rescue, Chaffee County Search and Rescue (South & North), Western Mountain Rescue Team, Alpine Rescue Team, Flight for Life Colorado, and REACH Air Medical Services.
Editor’s Note: Help fund search and rescue missions across the state of Colorado by purchasing a CORSAR card at ihelpsearch.org. This is not an insurance card. By purchasing a card, you are helping reimburse teams for costs incurred in providing help to lost and injured hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, hunters, ATV riders, skiers, snowboarders, and more.
