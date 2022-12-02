UPDATE: The original 'wall of dust' written about in this post has moved through the state, but another 'wall of dust' is now being reported in the area of Lincoln and Washington counties. It's moving at 35 miles per hour and a dust storm warning is in place until 3 PM. Read more about that here.
According to the National Weather Service, a massive wall of dust is moving through the eastern plains of Colorado at approximately 65 miles per hour. The wall spans from 4 miles northwest of Wray to 22 miles west of Bonny Reservoir to 9 miles southeast of Cope to 9 miles south of Thurman.
It is dropping visibility to near-zero, resulting in life-threatening travel. It has been seen on doppler radar and satellite, as well as reported by the public.
Dust plumes evident in SE CO with a larger wall of dust associated with a cold front across NE CO. A variety of dust storm advisories and warnings and high wind warnings are in effect. Please use extreme caution if you are traveling across the region today! #cowx pic.twitter.com/Uy4wn4tV7y— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 2, 2022
The wall of dust is accompanied by a cold front. The wind speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour are also capable of causing damage.
Motorists should not drive into this dust storm.
"Pull aside, stay alive!" says the National Weather Service. "There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits. Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit the highway before the dust storm arrives."
The dust storm was reported at noon, with the related warning in effect until 1 PM.
"Motorists should not drive into this dust storm." Shoot, some will be flying like nothings' going on at all! I've seen it in driving rainstorms, on black ice and near blizzard conditions. Some people feel safe in their vehicles and are in their own world, oblivious to the dangers they present to others.
