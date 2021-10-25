More winter weather is headed to Colorado and it's likely to drop widespread snow on the state's tallest peaks.
Following a dry Monday, snow is expected to start falling early on Tuesday, continuing throughout the day in some parts of the state. Snow may again fall on Thursday morning on Colorado's peaks.
The expected snowfall map (found below) shows totals in Colorado in the range of just over an inch to up to twelve inches, with the highest totals expected in the San Juan mountains and on some of the peaks surrounding Aspen and Glenwood Springs.
Meanwhile, the Front Range is expected to get very limited snowfall totals, if any.
If snowfall lands on the higher end of the prediction model (on map below), more widespread snow will occur. It would still be unlikely for more than a foot to fall though.
As seen on the map below, a bigger storm would mean a lot more snow in the low-lying mountain valleys where people tend to be traveling, likely to cause delays and issues on roads around the state. This scenario also means quite a bit more snow for the San Juan mountain region.
At this point, the only 'winter weather advisory' is found in the San Juan mountains, which are located in southwest Colorado. This advisory warns of four to eight inches of accumulation above 9,500 feet, with higher totals above treeline. Winds blowing from 40 to 55 miles per hour are expected to severely limit visibility. That advisory is in effect from midnight on Monday night through midnight on Tuesday.
All weather statements are subject to change. Find updates on the National Weather Service website.
