Two hikers and a dog spent the night stranded in Colorado's Lost Creek Wilderness area earlier this month, according to a Facebook post from Park County Search and Rescue (PCSAR).
Crews from PCSAR were first notified of the situation at about 6:45 PM on March 15, after emergency services received a Garmin InReach activation from two hikers that were stuck on McCurdy Park Trail.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, McCurdy Park Trail is one of the "most remote" trails in the Lost Creek Wilderness Area. The trail is often traveled as a part of a larger loop, which AllTrails.com has designated as challenging.
Rescuers were immediately deployed to the scene, but were unable to reach the hikers that night due to deep snow and difficult terrain. Crews made contact with the hikers at about 10:00 AM on Thursday morning.
"Upon contact, it was determined that walking the party out would not be an option due to medical and physical condition, and the team incident command requested a helicopter extrication," the post reads.
Due to weather conditions, the initial flight had to be aborted, but at about 4:30 PM, a helicopter from the Colorado National Guard was successfully able to land and extricate both hikers and their dog.
No further information regarding the hikers' conditions has been made available.
