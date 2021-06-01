This tiki-themed pontoon boat will transport you from the Colorado mountains to a distant island scene.
Get your fix of tropical paradise on this tiki-themed pontoon boat making waves at the Trail Ridge Marina in Grand Lake. Cruise the lake while soaking in the views of Shadow Mountain on this tiki-style boat decked out in a grass skirt, palm trees, a parrot, and several tiki heads. There's also a wooden deck chair for the captain to kick back and relax in.
Trail Ridge Marina is located in Grand Lake in Grand County, about two hours west of Denver.
The tiki pontoon rental is available for up to 10 people, starting at $450 for 4 hours. Both lifejackets and fuel are included.
Pontoon boats are typically booked in advance, especially the tiki. Reservations can be made online at trailridgemarina.com.
Beyond regular pontoon boats, fishing boats, kayaks, and paddleboards are also available for rent.
