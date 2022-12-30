Estes Park resident Lisa Foster has set several impressive records on Longs Peak in recent weeks, according to Estes Park News.
Not only has Foster become the only person to climb the mountain every month for three calendar years, she also became the first woman to summit the mountain via a different route for each month of the year and is the first woman to be included among the ten people with the most summits of the peak. Read more about her record-setting climb on December 4 on the Estes Park News website.
According to GearJunkie.com, her December 4 climb was her 193rd summit of the mountain.
The record number of Longs Peak ascents by any person is 428, accomplished by Jim Detterline, a late rescue ranger of Rocky Mountain National Park. Detterline passed away in 2016 in a solo climbing accident.
Longs Peak is perhaps the most iconic mountain in Colorado – it is on the state quarter, after all. It reaches an elevation of 14,259 feet in Rocky Mountain National Park, visible from much of the Denver metro area.
