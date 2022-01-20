When it comes to restaurant reviews, few companies hold the same reputation as Yelp. If Yelp users have deemed a spot worthy of four or five stars, it's probably a pretty great place to dine.
Each year, Yelp releases a list of the top 100 restaurants in the country, ranging in style and affordability. In 2022's ranking, only one Colorado establishment was included.
Ranking 82nd was Denver's Woodie Fisher Kitchen and Bar, given a nod thanks to creative seasonal menus filled with internationally-influenced American cuisine.
Reviewers of the spot note that the restaurant has a great brunch and dinner, with the house-made burrata – served with grilled bread and green tomato jam – being a fan favorite. The Alaskan king crab Benedict also gets plenty of hype.
Located on Chestnut Place in the Ballpark District, Woodie Fisher Kitchen and Bar is rated four of five stars on Yelp with 142 reviews. On Facebook, the restaurant has 4.9 of five stars with 28 reviews.
In 2021, four Colorado restaurants made Yelp's 'top 100' list, including Pho Haus, Esters Neighborhood Cafe, and Lucky Noodles in Denver, as well as Latke Love in Littleton. In 2020, two Colorado spots made the list – Yahya's Mediterranean Grill and Pastries and Taqueria La Familia – both in Denver.
The top ranked restaurant in the country was Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix.
See the full 2022 list here.
