Do you think your neighbors are notably friendly in Colorado?
Colorado has been ranked as the state with the ninth-friendliest neighbors in America, according to RTA Outdoor Living. The outdoor furniture company developed its list of top ten states for friendly neighbors with input from at least 30 residents from every state.
In general, the survey found that 60 percent of respondents across America have invited a neighbor or been invited to gatherings about once every three months.
Saving a neighbor from a dog attack, paying for very expensive cat surgery, and pruning a tree were among the list of responses from nicest things neighbors have done for one another.
Hawaii came in first for friendly neighbors followed by Wyoming, Kansas, and South Dakota.
Washington, D.C. was ranked the least friendly state, followed by Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Alaska, and Ohio.
See the full list here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.