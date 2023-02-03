In recent weeks, the country has been going wild about ChatGTP – a service billed as 'artificial intelligence' that's great at answering a wide range of questions, solving problems in web coding, and more.
Curious about how the application would react if I asked it for some travel advice for a visit to Colorado, I submitted the prompt "What are the top 10 attractions to visit in Colorado?"
Here's what I got in response:
- Rocky Mountain National Park
- Garden of the Gods
- Denver Art Museum
- Maroon Bells
- Royal Gorge Bridge and Park
- Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre
- Pikes Peak
- The Buffalo Bill Museum & Grave
- U.S. Air Force Academy
- Denver Zoo
Overall, a pretty good list. It's got a mix of outdoor recreation destinations, cultural spots, and more.
Curious about how the system would react if prompted with a bit of a deeper question, I asked it to form an itinerary for a weekend trip to Denver.
ChatGTP provided me with a two-day itinerary that's remarkably specific:
- Day 1:
- 9am: Start your day at the Denver Art Museum.
- 12pm: Enjoy lunch at one of the city's many food markets such as Avanti F&B or The Source.
- 1pm: Take a stroll through the nearby Denver Botanic Gardens.
- 3pm: Head to the 16th Street Mall for shopping and people watching.
- 6pm: Enjoy dinner at one of Denver's many culinary hot spots like Mercantile Dining & Provision or Mercantile & Provision.
- 8pm: End the night with a show or concert at the Fillmore Auditorium or the Ogden Theatre.
- Day 2:
- 9am: Start the day with a scenic drive or hike in the Rocky Mountains, just a short drive from Denver.
- 1pm: Return to Denver and grab a bite to eat at one of the city's iconic diners such as Snooze an A.M. Eatery or Patsy's Inn.
- 2pm: Visit the Coors Brewery for a tour and tastings.
- 4pm: Head to the Civic Center Park to explore the nearby Denver Public Library and the Colorado State Capitol.
- 6pm: Enjoy a night out on the town with dinner and drinks at one of Denver's many brewpubs or bars like Great Divide Brewing Company or Euclid Hall Bar & Kitchen.
- 9pm: End the night with a show or concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Once again, the suggestions provided by ChatGTP were fairly reasonable, also representing a good mix of local offerings. Language used in the piece is fairly generic and repetitive, but the recommendations that were included would probably make for a great weekend.
What are your thoughts on ChatGTP? Let us know in the comments.
Try the service here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.