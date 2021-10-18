Search and rescue teams were able to successfully recover the body of Madeline Baharlou-Quivey from Kit Carson Peak on Saturday, October 16.
The recovery mission took place in the area below a section of trail called 'The Avenue,' which is part of the standard class three Kit Carson summit route. This area of the mountain is quite technical, with recovery crews working in class five terrain where a high potential of rockfall is present. Because of this risk, it was requested that hikers and climbers stayed off the mountain until the mission was complete.
Author's Note: Any time search and rescue operations appear to be underway on a peak, avoid the area. A helicopter is often the most obvious sign. This previous article about when a crew got hit by an "avalanche of rocks" provides a good example of why this is important.
Baharlou-Quivey, 29, went missing on October 11 when she got off route and encountered severe winter weather conditions during a climb in the area of Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point – two points above 14,000 feet in Colorado. While Baharlou-Quivey was able to get her GPS coordinates out to a friend, who subsequently relayed them to search and rescue teams, severe weather complicated and delayed the search. Baharlou-Quivey was reportedly equipped with winter clothing, a bivy sack, and extra supplies at the time, but on October 13, crews were able to determine that she had died in a fall from the technical terrain.
Crews attempted a helicopter recovery on October 13, but this was deemed to be too unsafe due to the proximity of a vertical rock wall. Crews then attempted to hike to her body for a recovery, though nightfall turned them back, delaying the recovery until October 16.
The full story about the search and discovery of Madeline Baharlou-Quivey can be found here.
Thanks goes out to the recovery team involved in this complicated and dangerous mission, including search and rescue teams from Alamosa and Saguache counties, Colorado Division of Fire Control and Prevention, and Cañon Helitak.
Condolences go out to those impacted by the death of Madeline Baharlou-Quivey.
Colorado's search and rescue missions are reliant on volunteers. If you'd like to help support this effort, consider purchasing a CORSAR card or making a direct donation.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.