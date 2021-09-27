DENVER (AP) — A mountaineer from Colorado is planning to lead the first all-Black American expedition to the top of Mount Everest.
The Colorado Sun reports Phil Henderson has been on several climbing expeditions in Nepal and South America, and he led an all-Black team to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.
For decades, he’s been a quiet force in expanding the outdoor industry’s reach to overlooked communities.
The first American expedition reached the top of the world in 1963, the same year Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.
Henderson's nine-person team is hoping to summit Everest next year in an expedition called Full Circle Everest.
Click here to learn more and click here to support the team.
it is unfortunate the way this team is being publicized. A group that is all black is just as racist as a group that would be all white. Any time you base a group on skin color you are practicing racism
