Get ready to go stargazing with the Perseids meteor shower, set to bring hundreds of colorful fireballs streaking across the night sky of Colorado this summer.
The annual Perseids meteor shower will reach its peak late night evening to dawn from Wednesday, August 11 through Friday, August 13, with up to 100 shooting stars visible across the night sky per hour.
The Perseids are active every year from around July 14 to August 24, according to NASA. Known for their fireball activity, the summer meteor shower is one of the most spectacular stargazing events of the year.
The fireballs produce larger explosions of light and color that can last longer than an average meteor streak, according to NASA. They are also brighter.
Conditions are expected to be ideal this year as shooting stars streak across the sky at around 37 miles per second.
"2021 is a great year for the Perseids!" Earthsky.org writes. "The waxing crescent moon will set at early evening, providing dark skies."
Find a place without much light pollution and give your eyes time to adjust, anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes.
Editor's Note: Leave No Trace when stargazing. Stay on marked trails and do not drive off trail or any over fragile alpine tundra. Be sure to watch for wildlife crossing the roads late at night or early in the morning.
