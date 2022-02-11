Paint Mines Interpretive Park

Paint Mines Interpretive Park during sunset near Colorado Springs Colorado.

The Paint Mines Interpretive Park in Calhan, Colorado is one of the most beautiful and unique places to visit in the state, spanning over 760 acres.

Whether you're planning a trip to Colorado or you're a local looking to explore nearby, this destination might be for you.

1. Where are the Paint Mines located?

The Paint Mines are located at 29950 Paint Mine Road in Calhan, Colorado. This is in the state's Eastern Plains region, roughly 45 minutes northeast from Colorado Springs and about two hours southeast from Denver.

One important note is that the Paint Mines' eastern Colorado location means that storms can hit hard. Make sure you know the forecast before leaving the trailhead, as conditions can change quickly.

2. Does it cost anything to visit the Paint Mines?

Found between Denver and Colorado Springs, the landscape at the Paint Mines Interpretive Park is one-of-a-kind and filled with colorful formations. While the Paint Mines Interpretive Park is closed to the public after dark, special photography sessions are offered for those hoping to see this park at night.

Photo Credit: Christian Murdock.

There's not fee to enter the park and visitors are free to explore the area at their own pace, with open hours stretching from dawn to dusk.

The Paint Mines attraction is closed at night, but a special process to access the park does exist for those looking to take nighttime photos. Find out more here.

3. Are there marked trails within the park?

There is one heavily-trafficked path that's marked within the park, called the Paint Mines Trail. According to AllTrails.com, this is a 3.4-mile loop, rated as 'easy' in terms of difficulty.

The Paint Mines are extremely fragile and are also considered to be an archaeological site. Any kind of rock scrambling, climbing, or off-trail exploration is strictly prohibited – even if it's just for a quick photo.

4. How much time should I plan to spend at the park?

Paint Mines does not regulate how long visitors are allowed to be in the park, provided that it's during open hours (dawn to dusk).

Generally, visitors will spend about two hours exploring this destination.

5. Can I bring my dog to the Paint Mines?

There's a strict no-pet policy at the Paint Mines Interpretive Park.

Dogs, horses, bikes, and drones are just a few of the things that could potentially damage the park and are therefore not allowed. Remember, this is a fragile and diverse ecosystem.

It's also worth noting that wildlife is known to frequent the park, including coyotes, hawks, snakes, and foxes. Not only could your animal harm one of these creatures, one of these creatures could also harm your pet.

