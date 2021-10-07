This 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom smart home, equipped with amenities like a fully automated car lift and geothermal snow melting exteriors, can be yours for a cool $18.9 million.
The roughly 4,800-square-foot house is currently listed for sale in Vail, Colorado.
Features include automatic window shades, a remote operated television lift, and an indoor Diamond Spa, to name a few.
Check out the video below for a full look at the property, uploaded by Erik Conover.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.