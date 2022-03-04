Nearly a month after Brian Park's van was stolen with his dog inside, Parks has been reunited with his beloved 9-year-old Pitbull, Zuri.
"We did it everybody, after 24 days, she is home safe with her dad. As of 10:37 PM. She is happy, healthy and in high Spirits," Parks wrote in a Facebook post.
Zuri went missing on February 6 when a carjacker stole Parks' van in Denver. Parks had left the vehicle running on the cold day while he completed an Instacart delivery steps away. He then witnessed thieves leave with his vehicle and pup.
After she went missing, Parks described Zuri to OutThere Colorado: "She's like my kid. I don't know what it is like to have a human child, but she is my kid. We have traveled to 43 states together, and I want to make it to 50. I just want to know if she is safe."
In the weeks to come, Parks' pleas for information and requests for help were met with a flood of grassroots support. A Facebook group called 'Help Find Zuri' was created to organize search efforts, with members reporting places they had called or dogs they had seen that resembled Zuri. Today, the group has 1,200 members, playing a crucial part in finding the missing pit bull.
The pup was returned on Wednesday, after a woman who had been caring for her saw a 'missing' poster.
"She has been with a kind woman for nearly 3 weeks, being well taken care of. We probably will not have more information than that as this was a “no questions asked” return. However, Zuri did make a new doggie friend while she was away," Amber Blodgett, an admin for the Help Find Zuri Facebook page, said in a post.
"Today has been filled with joy and lots of happy tears. We cannot thank this group enough for helping bring Zuri home! As you can imagine, the past 24 hours have been overwhelming for Bryan. As admins we wanted to give an update until Bryan is ready to share more details with you all," Blodgett said.
After a month apart and many unanswered questions, this 'homeward bound'-esque situation has reached a happy conclusion.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Thank goodness she is alive and seems to be doing well too! We would really miss our big boy Diego a sweet old German Shepard. he loves to play ball but is blind so he sniffs until he finds it with a little help from us! Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.