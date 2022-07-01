Over the last ten years, crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) have rediscovered two species of fish in Colorado that were previously believed to be extinct, including Greenback cutthroat trout and San Juan River cutthroat trout.
Now, researchers and biologists are searching for another "extinct" species in the centennial state — the Yellowfin cutthroat.
"So why couldn’t the legendary Yellowfin cutthroat, a giant among cutthroat last seen in Colorado waters in Twin Lakes near Leadville at the turn of the 20th century, still be hiding somewhere on the Colorado landscape?" CPW said in a news release on Friday.
Teams will begin sampling areas in the Twin Lakes Region in June. They will be surveying in high mountain lakes, tributaries and drainages to Twin Lakes. The study will continue through 2025.
"Crews will electro-fish, net and even use hook-and-line methods as they work down a list of predetermined lakes, streams, gulches and drainages within the Upper Arkansas River Basin. Tissue samples from the caudal fin of trout found in the target waters will be collected and analyzed for genetic composition," the release said.
Still, according to officials it is a long shot that the fish will be found.
“We are going into this search with our eyes wide open,” CPW’s Southeast Region senior aquatic biologist Paul Foutz said.
“We know the history of the Yellowfin and that it hasn’t been seen since before 1902. But millions of trout, native and nonnative, have been back and forth across Colorado since before statehood. And if the history of the Greenback and San Juan River cutthroat teach us anything, it’s that we should never stop looking.”
