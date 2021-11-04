The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that a 34-year-old employee of La Jolla Zip Zoom Ziplines on the La Jolla Indian Reservation in northeastern San Diego County has died.
Identified as Joaquin Romero, Romero was reportedly attempting to pull a woman onto the "receiving" platform at the end of a zipline when the woman started to slide backward. Romero grabbed onto her harness and was pulled farther out onto the zipline with her.
According to the New York Post, Romero then let go of the woman's harness, fearing their combined weight would cause the zipline to fall. He fell approximately 70 feet, sustaining blunt force injuries and dying two days later.
Read more about this tragic accident here.
According to the La Jolla Zip Zoom Ziplines website, ziplines at the site range from 300 to 2,700 feet in length, with riders reaching speeds of up to 55 miles per hour. Riders must weigh between 65 and 250 pounds.
(1) comment
Romero is a hero. Gave his life so that they wouldn't both die. Very sad.
