If you've parked at a popular trailhead in Colorado recently, you're probably well aware of how crowded things can get. Of course it's disappointing to have hiking plans delayed or postponed by encountering a parking lot that's at capacity, but it's also important to note that making your own spot could get someone killed.
I know, I know – that sounds a bit dramatic, but it's true in the worst case scenario. Plus, how else am I going to get you to read about parking properly at the trailhead.
Here's why overparking or creating your own spot can be dangerous:
Creating a makeshift parking spot can pose a major issue during an emergency situation. When trailhead lots are designed and parking spaces designated, it's taking a lot into consideration – protecting the natural environment, but also making sure that emergency vehicles have enough space to skillfully maneuver in a likely tight space.
Two key instances come to mind where illegal parking can become a big problem – search and rescue missions and fire safety. Imagine trying to get an ambulance to a crowded trailhead, only to realize that a tight squeeze prevents anything larger than a Honda Civic from sneaking through the lot – then imagine it's a full-blown fire truck instead of an ambulance. From a mindset that's behind the wheel of a massive vehicle with a ton of blind spots, it's easy to see how a crowded parking lot can quickly complicate any mission at the trailhead, especially when people aren't parked responsibly.
This might result in search and rescue crews or fire crews having to park elsewhere, hiking into an area and delaying their response time in a moment when every second might be crucial.
Don't be the reason someone in need of help has to wait for assistance or the reason stamping out a fire takes longer than it should. In emergency situations, seconds are crucial and the response team relies on Colorado's outdoor enthusiasts to park properly so that they can do their best job. Keep that in mind next time you make your own spot at the trailhead and if you can't find a spot, park a little farther away or resort to your backup plan for the day.
If you'd like to help support Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue effort, consider purchasing a CORSAR card here. It's a show of support that costs $3 for one year.
