Six young vandals were recently busted for a nearly month-long graffiti spree spent tagging buildings around the city of Fort Collins.

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) identified six juveniles responsible for the downtown graffiti, which resulted in about $12,000 worth of property damage.

The graffiti-tagging spree took place over the course of three and a half weeks in Old Town. Several locations were defaced with graffiti including the Northside Aztlan Center and Rolland Moore Park.

"The property managers and owners were extremely grateful for the investigative follow-up and successful identification of suspects so further damage can be prevented and the responsible individuals can be held accountable," FCPS stated in a press release. 

Residents can report graffiti and defaced property around the city of Fort Collins online or by phone or email. To learn more, please visit https://www.fcgov.com/streets/graffiti/

