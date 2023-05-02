"You may hear sirens," wrote the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office to residents of the area.
A regular testing of local siren alerts is set to take place on May 3, part of the notification system related to the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP). This program involves a large amount of chemical weapons kept just east of Pueblo.
According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office emergency alert website, the United States has been storing chemical munitions since the 1950s. While this storage network initially involved eight states, that number has since dwindled to two – Kentucky and Colorado.
"Approximately 8.5 percent of the nation's original stockpile is stored at the US Army Pueblo Chemical Depot located east of Pueblo," reads the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office emergency alert website, also noting that the site is patrolled 24 hours a day.
Mustard gas agent stored in projectiles and mortar rounds are said to be kept in 'igloos', which are described as earth-covered structures. In total, the property sits on a massive 23,000 acres of land – roughly 36 square miles.
The area is protected via guidelines laid out by the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, which was created in 1988 and involves a collaborative effort between Pueblo County, the US Army, the State of Colorado, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
In regard to the risk that this site presents to locals, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office emergency page includes the following line:
"Although the possibility of an emergency involving the stored chemical weapons at the Pueblo Chemical Depot is 1 in 100,000,000, an important function of emergency planning is identification of areas that could be affected in an emergency."
As for the sirens that are scheduled to go off in this part of Pueblo on May 3, it's just an exercise that's conducted to make sure this aspect of the emergency response effort is functioning properly.
