UPDATE: Though snow totals are expected to be low on Wednesday, a 'winter weather advisory' has been issued due to expected ice in some parts of Colorado. Read more about that here.
--- Snow forecast found below ---
As eager slopegoers watch the forecast with snow on the way to Colorado, they'll be disappointed to hear that this round of stormy weather is unlikely to be noteworthy and unlikely to land in the mountains.
Following big waves of snow that have hit the state in recent weeks, drier days have reared their head in Colorado. In the most likely Wednesday snowfall scenario, less than an inch falls along the Front Range and on the Eastern Plains, with a high-end scenario calling for about one inch along the I-25 corridor and up to two inches in the northeast.
See a snowfall map of the 'expected' scenario below, according to the National Weather Service.
While signs point to this storm not being much in terms of snow accumulation, be aware of changing weather. No forecast is certain.
Roads may still become slick as ice forms. A big temperature drop is expected and freezing rain will be a possibility.
More snow might hit the state over the weekend, but it will likely be less than a foot. Read more about the long-term forecast here.
