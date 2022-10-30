Yelp, the popular online review hub, recently compiled a list of the top dive bars in the country by state.
"We identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 17, 2022," the list's description reads.
Dive bars are typically described as shabby but loveable watering holes, that tend to have cheap drinks, and unspectacular décor. The best dive bars are charming and nostalgic, making it easy for customers to become regulars.
In Colorado, Dive Inn, a neighborhood bar located in Denver, ranked first statewide.
"Our menu might be small but it's cheap and delicious. A combination that usually doesn't go hand in hand or in this case hand in mouth," the restaurant's Yelp bio reads.
According to the Dive Inn website, the bar was designed with fun in mind. It combines sports, food, drinking, and games, all tied into a nautical theme.
"If you like dive bars then the Dive Inn is definitely for you. Of course, the name is a double entendre since there is a boating theme throughout the place. Speaking of which, there is an actual speedboat in the middle of the front room where you can sit and have drinks. And, if you ask the bartender nicely, she might toot the horn while you man the steering wheel," one reviewer said.
See Yelp's full list of the best dive bars in the U.S. by state, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.