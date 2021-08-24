Colorado and New Mexico are coming together for a weekend of "dusty rails, shoot-out films, and pasta dinners."
Colexico Experience Spaghetti & Westerns Festival is set to take place on Friday, October 15th to Sunday, October 17th in Trinidad, Colorado and Raton, New Mexico. Grab your cowboy hat and boots and enjoy a week of spaghetti slurping, western films, locomotive thrills, honking and tonking with live music, and dancing at some of the best local venues.
Also known as the Italian western genre, spaghetti westerns were movies made about the American Old West for a cheaper price in Europe, often by an Italian producer and director. Popular spaghetti western films produced in the 60s include The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Once Upon a Time in the West, and Django.
This two-day, two-state extravaganza packs fun into every moment, featuring three unique experiences: The Trinidad Experience, The Raton Experience, or The Colexico Experience, in which festival-goers hop aboard Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Train exploring both Trinidad and Raton.
The event kicks off Friday, October 15th with a mountain of spaghetti and live western tunes playing across Trinidad and Raton as local eateries compete for the best sauce. The spaghetti dinner will be followed by the Enigmatic Western Grindhouse, a film and comedy event featuring screenings of "really bad" spaghetti western films.
The Wild West extravaganza continues into the weekend for passengers “on board” The Colexico Experience departing from Colorado to New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment.
Tickets prices vary by experience. For more details and ticketing, please visit spaghettiandwesterns.com.
