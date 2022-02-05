A man from Wyoming was stopped by a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) officer on Friday, after the officer's radar gun measured him traveling at 136 MPH.
The man was driving on Highway 287 in Larimer county, which has a 65 MPH speed limit, according to CSP.
"At this speed there is no time to react quickly. The results will be disastrous! Seriously...SLOW DOWN! Btw...There is NO excuse!" CSP said in a tweet on Friday.
136MPH in 65MPH zone...Why?!?! 136MPH stopped by a Trooper = Life saved & Summons to court. 136MPH in a crash = Another fatal! At this speed there is no time to react quickly. The results will be disastrous! Seriously...SLOW DOWN! Btw...There is NO excuse! @CSP_Larimer pic.twitter.com/z4wx2kz51D— Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) February 4, 2022
Speeding drivers not only put themselves at risk, but everyone else on the road as well. This includes wildlife.
“While driving under the influence and distracted driving are looked down upon socially, speeding isn’t always looked at as negatively. Yet, hundreds of families are devastated by loss every year due to speeding drivers,” says Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol said in an earlier news release.
“Speed limits are not suggestions; they’re designed to keep everyone as safe as possible as we all travel to our destinations," he said.
