Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene of a 2-vehicle crash caused by a car driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 25 near Monument, early Sunday morning.
Apparently, the wrong-way driver collided head-on with a seven passenger Acura MDX. The crash occurred at around 3:30 AM, according to a Colorado State Patrol news release.
At the scene, troopers suspected the driver of a Subaru Impreza that was traveling the wrong way of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana based on statements he made and evidence found in his vehicle, the release said.
All occupants of the Acura and the wrong-way driver were transported to an area hospital with 'moderate to serious injuries.'
Northbound I-25 was closed for around four hours during the investigation.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.