Look to the skies tonight to spot the 'worm moon' – another name for the full moon of March. The 'worm moon' is set to rise tonight, appearing full on Friday night, as well. During this time, the moon will appear exceptionally large.
The name behind the 'worm moon' is quite interesting, once thought to be a reference to earthworms emerging from the soil as spring hits. It was later revealed that the 'worm' portion of the name was a Native American reference to beetle larvae. As tree trunks started to thaw around this time of the year, larvae tends to emerge.
While this meaning undoubtedly has many Coloradans thinking about the pine beetles that are sweeping through Colorado's forests, the pine beetle tends to emerge July through August, though some may emerge earlier or later.
So, there you have it – look up tonight and check out that 'worm moon' before it starts shrinking away in days to come.
